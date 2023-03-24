Section
Thailand sees 6m foreign tourist arrivals in Q1: govt
Business

published : 24 Mar 2023 at 10:32

writer: Reuters

This photo taken on March 17, 2023 shows the Wat Arun Buddhist temple in the background as tourists ride a Hop-on Hop-off cruise boat along the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok. (AFP)
The government expects there to be about 6 million foreign tourist arrivals in the first quarter of the year as the vital tourism sector gathered momentum, an official said on Friday.

The country is forecasting between 25 million to 30 million foreign tourists this year, with spending of 1.5 trillion baht, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

