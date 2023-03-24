Thailand sees 6m foreign tourist arrivals in Q1: govt
published : 24 Mar 2023 at 10:32
writer: Reuters
The government expects there to be about 6 million foreign tourist arrivals in the first quarter of the year as the vital tourism sector gathered momentum, an official said on Friday.
The country is forecasting between 25 million to 30 million foreign tourists this year, with spending of 1.5 trillion baht, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.
