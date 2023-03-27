Section
Egco acquires US power plant
Business

Egco acquires US power plant

published : 27 Mar 2023 at 12:31

writer: Yuthana Praiwan

The Rhode Island State Energy Center (RISEC) in Rhode Island. (Photo: Egco)
The Rhode Island State Energy Center (RISEC) in Rhode Island. (Photo: Egco)

SET-listed Electricity Generating Plc (Egco), the power generation arm of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, announced the completion of acquiring a 49% interest in a 609-megawatt gas-fired power plant in the United States.

The shareholding is in the Rhode Island State Energy Center (RISEC), situated in Johnston, Rhode Island.

Egco president Thepparat Theppitak said the company invested through its wholly-owned Egco Risec II subsidiary, which completed the investment in RISEC on Friday.

The investment will boost Egco''s power generating capacity by an additional 298 MW on an equity owned basis.

The acquisition is a part of capital expenditures this year planned at 30 billion baht.

