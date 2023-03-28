AIS, BBL offer joint debit card

Mr Shoke, left, and Mr Tee at the launch of a co-branded debit card with privileges for online shopping.

Advanced Info Service (AIS) and Bangkok Bank have launched their first co-branded card on a digital platform with the introduction of the Be1st Digital AIS POINTS debit card.

The partnership provides online shoppers special privileges from AIS points and secure financial services from Bangkok Bank.

The move should help drive the e-commerce ecosystem, estimated to have a value of 1.6 trillion baht in 2027, up from 800 billion baht in 2022, according to a report from Meta and Bain titled SYNC Southeast Asia 2022.

Tee Seeumpornroj, chief financial officer of AIS, said customers who apply for the debit card from March 27 to Aug 31 receive up to 200 AIS points.

Every 200 baht spent on online shopping via the card receives one AIS point, up to 100 points per card per month.

AIS points can be redeemed for several privileges, including telephone or internet charges, Line stickers, food and beverage, or discounts from leading lifestyle brands at more than 1.8 million stores nationwide.

AIS points can also be redeemed for 20,000 leading brands at department stores, retail stores, street food vendors and food carts across the country on the myAIS app.

Customers who open an e-savings account with Bangkok Bank mobile banking receive 200 AIS points for their first online purchase with the card, while existing customers who apply for the card receive 100 AIS points for their first online purchase using the card.

This collaboration uses our strengths in intelligent networks and financial innovation, connecting the digital experience for customers and creating opportunities for Thais, said Mr Tee.

The venture should strengthen customer loyalty via privileges and rewards for AIS's 46 million customers, he said.

Mr Tee said more than 1 billion AIS points were redeemed last year, of which 80% were in the provinces and the rest in Bangkok.

AIS offers one AIS point to its customers in exchange for every 25 baht they spend on service fees.

Shoke Na Ranong, executive vice-president and credit card division manager of Bangkok Bank, said the debit card offers the option of using only a digital card or both a digital card and physical card.

The digital card also covers various transactions on Bangkok Bank mobile banking, including withdrawals, transfers, and payments via ATM, as well as contactless payments.

Mr Shoke said Bangkok Bank and AIS are confident the card will attract interest from customers, as they expect at least 2 million applications for the first year of operations, rising to 6 million within five years.