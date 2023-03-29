Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Tourism group sees 30m foreign visitors in 2023
Business

Tourism group sees 30m foreign visitors in 2023

published : 29 Mar 2023 at 10:54

writer: Reuters

A guide holds up a flag as a marker for her tourist group to gather around Ratchaprasong intersection, Bangkok, on March 24, 2023. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
A guide holds up a flag as a marker for her tourist group to gather around Ratchaprasong intersection, Bangkok, on March 24, 2023. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand is expected to see at least 30 million foreign visitors this year, with the return of Chinese tourists and the recovery of international travel, a private tourism group said on Wednesday.

It is projected tourists should spend at least 1.5 trillion baht (US$43.73 billion) this year, Tourism Council of Thailand president Chamnan Srisawat said in a statement. 

Tourism is a key driver of Thailand's economy, accounting for 12% of GDP before the Covid-19 pandemic. The Southeast Asian country is hoping to generate 1.5 trillion baht from up to 30 million tourists this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Tourism group sees 30m foreign visitors in 2023

Thailand is expected to see at least 30 million foreign visitors this year, with the return of Chinese tourists and the recovery of international travel, a private tourism group said on Wednesday.

10:54
Thailand

Chula gets nod as EEC panel head

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has endorsed the appointment of Chula Sukmanop, the former head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), as secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee (EECPC).

10:17
Thailand

Thais urged to cut sugar use

The Public Health Ministry has launched a campaign encouraging Thais to consume less sugar.

10:02