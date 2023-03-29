Tourism group sees 30m foreign visitors in 2023

A guide holds up a flag as a marker for her tourist group to gather around Ratchaprasong intersection, Bangkok, on March 24, 2023. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand is expected to see at least 30 million foreign visitors this year, with the return of Chinese tourists and the recovery of international travel, a private tourism group said on Wednesday.

It is projected tourists should spend at least 1.5 trillion baht (US$43.73 billion) this year, Tourism Council of Thailand president Chamnan Srisawat said in a statement.

Tourism is a key driver of Thailand's economy, accounting for 12% of GDP before the Covid-19 pandemic. The Southeast Asian country is hoping to generate 1.5 trillion baht from up to 30 million tourists this year.