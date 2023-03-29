Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Feb factory output down 2.71%, better than forecast
Business

Feb factory output down 2.71%, better than forecast

published : 29 Mar 2023 at 12:16

writer: Reuters

File photo
File photo

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in February dropped by 2.71% from a year earlier, as slowing global demand hurt exports, the Industry Ministry said on Wednesday.

The figure compared with a forecast for a fall of 2.8% in factory output for February in a Reuters poll, and came after January's revised 4.81% year-on-year decrease.

Output in March is expected to be steady or down slightly due to a global slowdown, the ministry said in a statement.

However, domestic demand improved on the back of a rebound in the vital tourism sector, which would underpin manufacturing production, the ministry said.

Industrial goods account for about 80% of total exports, which in January contracted 4.5% from a year earlier, Commerce Ministry data showed. The Commerce Ministry is due to release February trade data on Thursday..

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

BoT raises key rate a quarter-point

The Bank of Thailand raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points for a fifth consecutive meeting on Wednesday, as it attempts to bring inflation back within target as the economic recovery gathers steam.

14:13
Thailand

Parents warned, kids eating smuggled cannabis cookies

The Food and Drug Administration has warned parents to be alert after "many children" in the south were hospitalised after eating smuggled cannabis-infused cookies containing excessive levels of psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

13:44
Business

Feb factory output down 2.71%, better than forecast

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in February dropped by 2.71% from a year earlier, as slowing global demand hurt exports, the Industry Ministry said on Wednesday.

12:16