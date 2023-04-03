Talking heads a waste of workshop time

I want to share a recent experience I had. I have just returned from five days of workshops at Stanford University in California on a very engaging learning experience. Alongside some ideas that transformed my thinking, I got to explore them within my context with people facing the same issues and opportunities.

The programme was not five days of listening intently. No matter how great the speaker is, no one has the time or need for that anymore. It stood out because we — the learners and the speakers — made the workshop format about us, the learners, and layered each bit of knowledge into our world.

The good news is that you do not have to go to Stanford for this experience. I think every workshop can and should deliver similar value.

Classroom or workshop-based learning is still a heavily favoured approach for many organisations, but like so much of modern education it is long due for an overhaul.

Attending a class or training session still has great appeal for many reasons. In-person workshops let you work with other people learning the same thing, which can help you understand it better. You get to meet new people who work in the same field as you, and from a learning standpoint, you can often focus better because you are not distracted by things like your phone or other things happening around you.

When done well, the person teaching you can give you feedback on what you are doing, which can be helpful. In-person or even virtual learning experiences like this can still be a good choice if you want interactive and immersive learning experiences.

But!

Most providers and experts have not addressed the drawbacks of traditional classroom training. Far too many are still static and content-focused. The world has changed, and if we want to listen to someone talking about facts, ideas and models, we can do that in our own time.

The valuable time (usually office hours) that we give up for learning should be designed to meet our needs as learners — and doers. It can no longer be about just sitting and listening to some expert, no matter how smart they are.

Too many companies rely on the traditional one-size-fits-all approach, which does not allow for much interaction and collaboration, and limits learners’ ability to practise and apply new skills. The reason that learners and organisations spend so much money for so little return is that the learning in these workshops is not:

Anchored in the learner context, but rather a pet idea. The learners get a brief overview of a concept, but without a more comprehensive understanding of what they learned they cannot apply it in their context to achieve desired impacts.

Relevant to learners’ immediate needs. If learners cannot see the value and benefit of what they are learning they will not use it.

Designed with immediate usage in mind. Without in-session practice, the application remains abstract at best. Development that leads to lasting change is not a one-time thing but a life-long process in which learners apply what they learned to create an impact.

Okay, so how do we make it work (better)?

Design. Take the time to build workshop experiences around the specific needs of your learners. Ask them beforehand to ensure the training experience is relevant to their immediate needs. Yes, it takes more time and money, but the return on investment is much greater.

Reimagine. Substitute knowledge sharing for interactive and collaborative activities among learners such as group discussions, role-playing, and case studies. This will help them practise and apply new skills in a safe environment. You are not paying for knowledge; that is practically free these days. Instead, you should be paying for impact, and lectures just don’t deliver that enough.

Share. Provide immediate feedback on their performance during the workshop. This will help them identify areas they need to improve on and build their confidence. People don’t expect to leave the classroom as black belts in a new subject, but they do appreciate knowing about their challenges and opportunities.

Forget event-based learning. A day in class may be interesting but it will not work by itself. Provide follow-up support and resources to help participants continue learning. This should include online resources, additional training sessions, or one-on-one coaching.

Evaluate. Challenge your learners. Rather than a test, set them a task that will make a difference in their lives and business. Ensure the learning delivered the outcomes and that learners applied what they learned. Use the workshop time to generate this commitment.

I have no doubt classroom learning is here to stay and will still be a popular approach, but it is no longer enough, given the changing world and the availability of options, information and resources available.

Arinya Talerngsri is Chief Capability Officer, Managing Director, and Founder at SEAC — Southeast Asia’s Lifelong Learning Centre. She is fascinated by the challenge of transforming education for all to create better prospects for Thais and people everywhere. Reach her email at arinya_t@seasiacenter.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/arinya-talerngsri-53b81aa