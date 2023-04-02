Calls for bids on Chatuchot-Lam Luk Ka expressway expected in May

Bids for the construction of the 16.21-kilometre Chatuchot - Lam Luk Ka extension of the Chalongrach expressway are expected to be called for in May, Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) deputy governor Chatri Tansiri said.

Mr Chatri, who is in charge of Exat construction and maintenance, said the cabinet gave the green light for the project on March 14 and the terms of reference (TOR) are being drafted by a committee.



According to the TOR-drafting committee's plans, there would be five contracts for the project - four for construction work and one for the tollgates and traffic management system.



Calls for bids are expected to be announced in May and the winning bidders selected in late 2023. The construction is expected to begin in early 2024. Construction time is 36 months.



The expressway extension is projected to be open for service in 2027.



The initial cost for the Chatuchot - Lam Luk Ka extension has been set at 24 billion baht - about 20.3 billion baht for construction and 3.7 billion baht for land expropriation.



The four contracts for construction work will each cover a distance of between 3-4 kilometres at a cost of 4,000-5,000 million baht each.



The fifth contract for the tollgates and traffic management system will be worth about 1,200 million baht.



Mr Chatri said the highlight of the Chatuchot - Lam Luk Ka extension is a service area for commercial purposes covering about 64 rai at the 11th kilometre of the route near the Provincial Administration Department.



The tolls are subject to be adjustment once every five years.