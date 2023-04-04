Centara Ubon opens its doors

Centara Ubon features 160 sophisticated rooms and suites stylishly decorated with modern light wood décor.

Centara Resorts & Hotels, Thailand's leading hotel operator, has officially opened its latest hotel, Centara Ubon, in northeastern Thailand.

Located 6.5 kilometres from Ubon Ratchathani International Airport and steps from Central Ubon shopping centre, the Centara Ubon hotel features 160 rooms ranging between 29-47 square metres.

Developed by Central Pattana – the developer of Central shopping centres, residential projects, office buildings and hotels across Thailand – in partnership with Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Ubon is one of the newest additions to Central Pattana's portfolio of mixed-use development projects.

Thirayuth Chirathivat, chief executive of Centara Hotels & Resorts, said the hotel and travel industry were continuing to rebound since the pandemic.

"We are excited to bring the Centara brand to Ubon Ratchathani, a true hub of southern Isan and a key location for business and leisure in Thailand's northeastern region," he said.

"We look forward to offering a unique all-in-one lifestyle experience for our guests at Centara Ubon, where comfort and convenience are our top priority for every stay."

Rutjiret Ananphong, general manager of Centara Ubon, said that with a focus on international-standard service, comfort and unforgettable guest experiences, Centara Ubon was poised to become the most sought-after destination in southern Isan.

"We are thrilled to bring Centara's warmth and sense of community to the region. Our team is ready to welcome guests to enjoy our facilities including stylish rooms, all-day dining, an outdoor swimming pool and diverse event spaces, which will ensure each stay is met with our signature hospitality," he said.

Centara Ubon also offers an array of event spaces, including three meeting rooms and a 297-sq-m Grand Ballroom, ideal for weddings, board meetings and Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events.

To celebrate its opening, Centara Ubon is offering rates from 2,555 baht per night from now until June 30, 2023, for stays from March 10-June 30 this year.