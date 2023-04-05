Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Inflation up 2.83% in March, slowest pace in 15 months
Business

Inflation up 2.83% in March, slowest pace in 15 months

published : 5 Apr 2023 at 11:16

writer: Reuters

A customer buys vegetables from a vendor at Bang Khong Market in Pak Nam, Samut Prakan province. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
A customer buys vegetables from a vendor at Bang Khong Market in Pak Nam, Samut Prakan province. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose a less than forecast 2.83% in March from a year earlier, the slowest pace in 15 months due to lower energy and food prices, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

The reading compared with a forecast rise of 3.30% in March in a Reuters poll. The core CPI index was up 1.75% in March from a year ago, versus a forecast increase of 1.82%.

Headline inflation returned to the Bank of Thailand's (BoT) target range of 1% to 3% for the first time in 15 months.

The Cmmerce Ministry forecast inflation to fall further in the second quarter, helped by lower oil prices, government support measures and a high base last year, Trade Policy and Strategy Office deputy director-general Wichanun Niwatjinda told a news conference.

The ministry now predicts headline inflation to be 1.7% to 2.7% this year, down from a previous forecast of 2% to 3%, the ministry said in a statement.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Inflation up 2.83% in March, slowest pace in 15 months

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose a less than forecast 2.83% in March from a year earlier, the slowest pace in 15 months due to lower energy and food prices, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

11:16
Thailand

Illegal migrants caught at Pattaya market

CHON BURI: Seven illegal migrants were arrested during a police raid on the largest fresh market in Pattaya, talad Amon Nakhon in Bang Lamung district, on Wednesday morning.

10:14
World

US House speaker to meet Taiwan president despite Beijing's threats

LOS ANGELES: US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sits down with Taiwan's president on Wednesday for a highly symbolic meeting in California that has already prompted outrage and dire warnings from China.

09:45