NBTC board approves guidelines for AIS purchase of 3BB

3BB is owned by Triple T Broadband (TTTBB). (File photo)

The board of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) meeting on Wednesday approved in principle guidelines for the purchase of fixed broadband service 3BB by Advanced Info Service (AIS) and its investment in Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund (JASIF).

The owner of 3BB is Triple T Broadband (TTTBB). The guidelines were proposed by the NBTC office.

The NBTC office will next conclude the details of the two deals and propose them for the board's consideration again, NBTC chairman Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck said.

AIS has said it remains committed to acquiring the fixed broadband provider and acquiring a 19% holding in JASIF, even though JASIF shareholders rejected AIS's proposed amendments to optical fibre cable (OFC) rental agreements between TTTBB and JASIF.

According to Tee Seeumpornroj, chief financial officer of AIS, the acquistion will enhance service quality and innovation, transform home broadband and create sustainable growth for the digital economy.