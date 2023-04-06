Major's pet-friendly cinemas set to open

Mr Narut, left, Pornchai Tatiyachaitaweesuk, acting chief commercial officer of i-Tail Corporation, second left, Chaiwat Charoenrujitanon, chief financial officer of i-Tail, centre, Pichitchai Wongpiya, chief executive of i-Tail, second right, and Visarut Poolvaraluk, vice-president of Major Cineplex Group, right.

Major Cineplex Group Plc, the country's leading movie theatre chain, has partnered with i-Tail Corporation Plc, a subsidiary of Thai Union Group Plc, to open the first pet-friendly cineplex in Thailand next month.

The new venture, called "i-Tail Pet Cinema", is slated to launch at Mega Cineplex, EastVille Cineplex and Major Cinema's Robinson Ratchapruek branch on May 1.

According to Narut Jiansanong, chief marketing officer of Major Cineplex Group, the three cinemas will initially provide permanent pet-friendly services on weekends only.

Pet owners can bring small-breed dogs or cats weighing no more than 5 kilogrammes, but they must keep them in pet carriers at all times during the movie to avoid disturbing other moviegoers.

The pet-friendly cinemas will provide pet food and beverage stations, vending machines for pet accessories and a variety of snacks.

The ticket prices for the pet-friendly cinemas will be the same as for regular cinemas, and there will be an additional charge of 150 baht for each pet.

"The company has decided to open these three cinemas after realising that pet owners are a significant portion of their customers in these locations. We received a good response from the pet owners after we allowed them to see movies with their pets at a marketing event at Major's Cineplex EastVille last year," said Mr Narut.

"We hope the new venture will help draw more pet owners to the movies and boost the occupancy rate by 10% to 30-40% on weekend mornings."

The firm has been successful in opening children's cinemas over the past five years, drawing more parents to theatres in the mornings, he said. It now operates 12 children's cinemas.

Mr Narut said if the new pet-friendly cinema receives a positive response from pet owners, the firm plans to expand by opening additional branches in pet-friendly retail complexes.