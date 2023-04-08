Dasta sets goal for B5-10m revenue

A tourist explores the market in the morning in Chiang Khan, Loei.

The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta) is aiming to earn revenue of at least 5-10 million baht per year, reducing dependency on the state budget.

The agency plans to propose an amendment to the royal decree that established Dasta to refocus solely on nine designated areas, extending its authority to propose new designated areas to the cabinet in the future.

Dasta director Athikun Kongmee said it hopes to earn income this year for the first time in 20 years through tourism projects at existing designated areas.

These projects include a co-working and creative space in Loei via a joint venture contract with the private sector, a sustainable tourism learning centre in Trat, a skywalk in Suphan Buri, a creative learning centre in Sukhothai and Salak Phet pier in Trat.

Dasta's operational budget comes mostly from a government allocation of around 400 million baht per year, said Mr Athikun.

Moreover, Dasta wants to expand into R&D by using its expertise in sustainable tourism to conduct tailor-made research for public and private organisations, as well as organise training courses for them.

He said Dasta needs to officially amend the royal decree that regulates the role of the agency.

The new role will enable Dasta to focus on developing nine designated areas instead of tourism development zones, which cover larger areas. The goal is to reduce redundant work that overlaps with other organisations, said Mr Athikun.

He said among the nine designated areas, Dasta will act as host to develop the roadmap and coordinate with different players in the area. For example, Dasta will help coordinate three provinces and 142 communities to develop Songkhla Lake Basin, which aims to generate 100 billion baht in revenue over 10 years.

Mr Athikun said the amendment will also allow Dasta to propose new potential areas to the cabinet for approval, bypassing approval from the National Tourism Policy Committee, which typically slows the process.

This year the agency is studying two more potential locations to be designated areas: Khlong Thom in Krabi and Koh Kho Khao in Phangnga.

The feasibility study of each area costs 2 million baht per year, and they should be recognised by 2025, he said.

For Sukhothai, which already received a Unesco award, and Pattaya, which is under the supervision of the Eastern Economic Corridor, Dasta might delist them as designated areas to gear up a development budget for new destinations.