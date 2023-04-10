Section
Economy expected to grow 3.6% this year - central bank
Business

Economy expected to grow 3.6% this year - central bank

published : 10 Apr 2023 at 10:18

writer: Reuters

Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.6% this year, Bank of Thailand (BoT) governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on TV channel JKN-CNBC on Monday.

"The economy is resilient and is able to withstand multiple shocks," Sethaput said. The BoT last month raised interest rates a quarter a percentage point to 1.75%. The central bank has raised its key rate by a total of 125 basis points since August, less aggressive than many of its regional peers.

"Policy normalisation will continue, but we will be cautious and monitor the situation," Sethaput said.

The central bank has the tools to support the financial system in the event of any problems, he said. 

