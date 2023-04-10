Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.8764 against USD Monday

File photo shows an exterior view of the People's Bank of China in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING: The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 74 pips to 6.8764 against the US dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2% from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.



