Indonesia's first high-speed train to launch in August
Business

Indonesia's first high-speed train to launch in August

published : 10 Apr 2023 at 19:24

writer: Bloomberg

This photo taken on Aug 13, 2015 shows Indonesian models with scale models of Chinese-made bullet trains on exhibition at a shopping mall in Jakarta. (AFP)
This photo taken on Aug 13, 2015 shows Indonesian models with scale models of Chinese-made bullet trains on exhibition at a shopping mall in Jakarta. (AFP)

Indonesia's first high-speed railway built with Chinese technology will begin operation in August, an investment minister said Monday.

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said in a press conference the Jakarta-Bandung 140-kilometre service is expected to commence on the country's Independence Day national holiday of Aug 18 following a trial run in May.

The new train will cut the three-hour travel time between the two cities to about 40 minutes.

Undertaken by Indonesian-Chinese consortium PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China, the project was originally scheduled to be completed by 2019 but faced repeated delays and a cost overrun.

