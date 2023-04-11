Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
E-donations to be given tax cut priority
Business

E-donations to be given tax cut priority

published : 11 Apr 2023 at 05:30

newspaper section: Business

writer: Wichit Chantanusornsiri

Donations to education, sports and social development will only gain a double tax deduction if they are made via an electronic channel, said Vinit Visessuvanapoom, deputy director-general of the Revenue Department.

Currently donations made to these three areas via a traditional channel qualify for a double tax deduction, but the deductible amount would not exceed 10% of the donor's net income after expenses and tax deduction.

However, this rule would no longer be applied as the department wants to encourage e-donations, Mr Vinit said.

There are two options when it comes to making an e-donation. A donation can be made by scanning the QR code of the organisation, or the donor can donate cash at the organisation and ask them to register the donation as an e-donation.

Around 2.26 million people made 5.09 million e-donation transactions last year, tallying 11.9 billion baht.

In 2021, around 1.37 million people made 2.93 million e-donation transactions, tallying 9.72 billion baht.

In a separate matter, the department collected revenue of 754 billion baht during the first five months of the 2023 fiscal year, said director-general Lavaron Sangsnit.

This amount is 10.5%, or 71.7 billion baht, higher than the department's target.

Mr Lavaron attributed the higher revenue to the rebound in domestic consumption amid the economic recovery.

As of April 5, 10.1 million individuals filed personal income tax documents, up 43.7% over the same period last year. Of the total, 3.65 million filed for a tax return, up 14.2%.

The size of the requested tax return was 26 billion baht, up 14.9%. The department has returned tax to 2.8 million taxpayers.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Court warns on drink driving

The Court of Justice is warning motorists to refrain from drinking before getting behind the wheel during the Songkran festival, as the number of accidents caused by drunk driving over the Thai New Year holidays has increased over the past two years, said spokesman Sorawit Limparangsi.

08:07
Business

BoI targets Chinese investors

The Board of Investment (BoI) is pushing ahead with a plan to lure foreign funds, with its recent roadshow in China targeting those in the electric vehicle (EV) and electronic businesses.

07:23
Thailand

Pirapan doesn't own country

United Thai Nation (UTN) Party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga has come under fire for his recent campaign rally remark about banishing "nation haters".

07:03