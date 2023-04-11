Section
Consumer confidence at 3-year high
Business

Consumer confidence at 3-year high

published : 11 Apr 2023 at 10:28

writer: Reuters

Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province is packed with travellers ahead of the busy Songkran holidays from April 13 to 17, 2023. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province is packed with travellers ahead of the busy Songkran holidays from April 13 to 17, 2023. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Thailand's consumer confidence rose for a 10th straight month in March, reaching a three-year high, boosted by a recovery in the crucial tourism sector and spending for the upcoming election, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) rose to 53.8 in March from 52.6 in February.

The index rose to 52.6 in February from 51.7 in January, stimulated by a recovery in tourism, government stimulus measures and a weak baht, according to the UTCC.

On Monday, Bank of Thailand (BoT) governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said the Thai economy is expected to grow 3.6% this year.

"The economy is resilient and is able to withstand multiple shocks," Mr Sethaput said.

