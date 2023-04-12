Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Central bank to continue gradual monetary tightening
Business

Central bank to continue gradual monetary tightening

published : 12 Apr 2023 at 09:40

writer: Reuters

A woman shops at Sampeng market, Bangkok, on April 8, 2023. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
A woman shops at Sampeng market, Bangkok, on April 8, 2023. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Bank of Thailand's (BoT) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said it would continue its approach of gradual and measured policy normalisation as it hiked the key interest rate last month, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

On March 29, the MPC voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate by a quarter point to 1.75% to try to curb inflationary pressures.

The committee also said its policy tightening would continue but warned of upside risks to inflation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

EC says 57m ballots 'verifiable'

The Election Commission (EC) said it is printing 57 million ballots for the May 14 general election and gave assurances that the authenticity of the ballots can be verified to prevent electoral fraud.

10:02
World

Myanmar confirms air strike, which killed dozens

YANGON: Myanmar's ruling junta has confirmed that it carried out an air strike on a village in which dozens of people were reported killed, drawing condemnation from the United Nations (UN) and Western powers.

09:40
Business

Central bank to continue gradual monetary tightening

The Bank of Thailand's (BoT) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said it would continue its approach of gradual and measured policy normalisation as it hiked the key interest rate last month, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

09:40