Central bank to continue gradual monetary tightening

A woman shops at Sampeng market, Bangkok, on April 8, 2023. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Bank of Thailand's (BoT) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said it would continue its approach of gradual and measured policy normalisation as it hiked the key interest rate last month, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

On March 29, the MPC voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate by a quarter point to 1.75% to try to curb inflationary pressures.

The committee also said its policy tightening would continue but warned of upside risks to inflation.