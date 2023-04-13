Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Apple in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand
Business

Apple in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand

published : 13 Apr 2023 at 10:06

writer: Reuters

Customers wait outside the new Apple store at the CentralWorld shopping centre, Bangkok, on Sept 16, 2022. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Customers wait outside the new Apple store at the CentralWorld shopping centre, Bangkok, on Sept 16, 2022. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

TAIPEI: Apple Inc is in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand as the company continues to expand its manufacturing footprint outside of China, according to reports on Thursday.

Suppliers who are participating in these talks have existing manufacturing complexes in Thailand for other clients and are discussing possible assembly and production of components and modules for MacBooks, sources from three suppliers directly involved in the conversations with Apple told Nikkei.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Apple and its key suppliers have been shifting production away from China as they seek to avoid a potential hit to business from mounting Sino-United States trade frictions.

The new MacBook Air is unveiled during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 6, 2022. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Apple in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand

TAIPEI: Apple Inc is in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand as the company continues to expand its manufacturing footprint outside of China, according to reports on Thursday.

10:06
World

Biden to address Irish parliament on historic visit

DUBLIN - After a frosty encounter north of the border, US President Joe Biden is assured of a far warmer welcome by lawmakers in Ireland on Thursday during a visit to the country of his ancestral roots.

09:45
Life

Harry Potter TV series announced, Rowling to executive produce

NEW YORK - The first Harry Potter television series is set to be made, with author JK Rowling acting as an executive producer, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Wednesday.

08:23