Tong Chom markets key to aiding grassroots economy

At 'Tong Chom Market Songkran 2023', organised by the Department of Internal Trade, there will be a celebration at Khaem Khong Market, the longest walking street market, from April 12-16. The walking street runs alongside the Mekong River in Nong Khai province.

The Commerce Ministry has vowed to ramp up Tong Chom (must-see) markets nationwide this year to stimulate the grassroots economy, with the aim of generating revenue of 1.9 billion baht this year.

According to Goranij Nonejuie, deputy director-general of the Internal Trade Department, his department is scheduled to hold year-round events nationwide to highlight local goods, music shows, folk songs, cultural performances, street art and other activities that showcase each community's unique identity.

He said community products, cultural performances and textiles are considered to be a form of soft power that reflects each community's variety and can generate income for the local economy.

The Tong Chom market scheme was introduced in 2016 to showcase the unique cultural identities of various communities and their products and to promote links between community markets and tourism, increasing the income of locals, community enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses.

Currently, there are 238 Tong Chom market locations throughout the country, including six in Bangkok, 76 in the Central region, 58 in the North, 42 in the South and 56 in the Northeast.

Between 2017 and 2022, Tong Chom markets generated 8.37 billion baht in revenue. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, revenue dropped from 1.9 billion baht in 2020 to 902 million baht in 2021, before rising to 1.39 billion baht last year.

Tong Chom markets are organised on Saturdays, Sundays and during long holiday festivals. The department has also disseminated information about the scheme via its DIT GO Line Official and Facebook pages.

To boost the grassroots economy and tourism, the department has invited people to visit the Tong Chom Market Songkran 2023 by DIT at Nong Khai during the Songkran festival (April 12-16).

The market, known as Khaem Khong Market, is located on Nong Khai's walking street, which covers a distance of 1.5 kilometres alongside the Mekong River, making it the longest walking street market in the world.

According to Mr Goranij, there will be various activities such as sales of local goods, music shows, cultural performances, a water splashing party and a fireworks show.

Visitors can also pay their respects to sacred Buddha statues and relics, as well as statues of the King of Nagas while offering food to 99 monks alongside the Mekong River. This will make this particular spot a new landmark in the country and an annual event that people will come to know and look forward to, said Mr Goranij.

Similar activities will also be held in over 200 Tong Chom markets nationwide.

Throughout the year, there will be promotions that highlight the unique features of each market.