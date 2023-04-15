Siam Piwat taps Korean culture with Carlyn pop-up store

Pictured from left are Ms Naphajira, Mrs Tiparat and Ms Lee at the first pop-up store for Korean bag brand Carlyn at Siam Discovery.

Siam Piwat Co, which manages the Siam Discovery complex, is tapping into the popularity of South Korean culture by opening the world's first pop-up store for Korean bag brand Carlyn.

Tiparat Promburi, deputy chief executive of Siam Piwat Retail Holding Co (PRHC), the importer of products for Siam Discovery and Siam Center malls, said the pop-up boutique is open on the ground floor of Siam Discovery from April 1-30 this year.

Naphajira Vajraprapas, head of import business for PRHC, said during Valentine's Day, Siam Discovery recorded significant pre-orders of Carlyn bags by Thai shoppers.

"Thousands of people lined up prior to the pre-order period, with some staying up all night to secure their place in line. During the second round of pre-orders, 5,000 bags were reserved within 11 minutes, whereas in Korea, 10,000 bags can be sold in just one day," Ms Naphajira said.

Mrs Tiparat said following the positive response from customers, the company decided to open the pop-up store in Bangkok.

Alicia Lee, the founder and creative director of Yejin Commercial Co, the maker of Carlyn bags, said Thailand is an appropriate choice for the first Carlyn pop-up store because the country is fashionable.

"Carlyn bags received a warm response from Thai fans because they are unique, comfortable to use and can match with various looks and occasions," Ms Lee said.

"The bags offer a wide range of colours including ivory, black, lime neon, spring grey and cloud blue. Pastel lilac and lime neon are part of the Cozy collection."

In addition to the pop-up store, a Carlyn store is scheduled to open later this year, while the company is planning to expand its bag business to other countries such as Japan, Indonesia and Singapore.

Carlyn bags are sold both online and offline, with online accounting for 75% and offline 25%.

Ms Naphajira said more than 100 international fashion and lifestyle brands are available at Siam Discovery. They are imported from Scandinavia, South Korea, Japan and Europe. South Korean products make up 30% of the total portfolio.

"Products from South Korea continue to prove popular in the Thai market because of the influence of K-culture, from soap operas, music and food to K-series," Mrs Tiparat said.

She said the retail market in Thailand is highly competitive, with many businesses offering similar products, making it hard to avoid price competition.

The pop-up store differentiates the company from competitors through its unique products and experiences tailored to its target customers, said Mrs Tiparat.

She said the pop-up store should reinforce the mall's position as a place where anyone can find the ideal lifestyle for themselves.