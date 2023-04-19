True X targets 1m adopters by year-end

Mr Ekaraj introduces True X, a new all-in-one mobile app that is ideally suited to serving consumers' daily lifestyle habits.

True Corporation has rolled out True X, a new all-in-one mobile application ideally suited to serve consumers' daily lifestyle habits.

The app contains six core solutions: smart home, smart health, smart learning, smart energy, smart shopping and smart entertainment.

According to Ekaraj Panjavinin, the company's chief digital officer, True Corporation aims to have 1 million adopters of the True X app by end of this year. The app is also the first major integration stemming from the combined strengths of True and Total Access Communication (DTAC) following their merger.

The merged entity is known as True Corporation.

Mr Ekaraj said the True X app offers smart living technology to elevate the quality of life of Thai people with a complete digital ecosystem comprising artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, Internet of Thing (IoT) devices and smart 5G networks.

The True X brand concept is "LifeOS technology for smarter living", which is like an operating system that helps people manage life more efficiently.

Mr Ekaraj said True X addresses diverse consumer needs with rapid changes in the digital world.

He said among the six core solutions, smart shopping is expected to be the most popular, followed by the smart home solution.

True provides several apps at present, including the content-based True ID, the TrueMoney e-wallet, and TrueIservice which is used for handling promotional packages in accordance with consumers' demands.

True X has also appointed world-renowned Thai-born K-pop singer Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban -- a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink -- as its ambassador.

"After the merger of True and DTAC, True Corporation has become more clearly positioned as a technology company that leverages the benefits of True's digital technology to create even better things," Mr Ekaraj said.

The six solutions offer subscription packages. For example, the smart home or X Home provides more convenient and secure living 24 hours a day, with smart home control technology that connects IoT devices in the house to work together automatically from anywhere, along with a Thai voice command system and a real-time notification system, exclusively for True Online customers.

Customers can enjoy the privilege of subscribing to the X Home package, which comes with a set of 5 security devices including CCTV cameras with cloud service, smoke detectors, door/window sensors, smart bulbs, and a mini hub gateway to connect IoT devices, all for 199 baht per month.

X Health is able to access healthcare services and users can consult with doctors via the MorDee app, with a team of over 500 expert doctors covering over 20 areas of specialty.

The service includes home delivery of medication, and the ability to view health information and treatment data connected to the app and IoT devices. Online medical consultation and insurance claims can be made without any upfront payment, exclusively for TrueMove H monthly subscribers. Prices start at 629 baht for two consultations per month, or 229 baht for four consultations every three months, or 189 baht for eight consultations every six months, or 99 baht for 18 consultations per year.

X Utility & Energy offers alternative energy technologies. Special energy-saving packages include smart water filters equipped with RO (reverse osmosis) technology, and a starting price of 10,932 baht.

X Shopping has packages for smart shopping, covering all lifestyles, including IT products, consumer goods, and leading stores, all in one app.