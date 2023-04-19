Section
Bangkok to host 2026 IMF-World Bank meetings
Business

Gathering of financial luminaries returning to Thai capital for first time since 1991

published : 19 Apr 2023 at 22:27

writer: Reuters

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and other participants applaud singer Malika Zarra during a Moroccan cultural event at the 2023 spring meetings of the World Bank Group and the IMF in Washington DC on April 14. (Photo: Reuters)
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group said on Wednesday they will hold their 2026 annual meetings in Bangkok, returning the October gathering to Thailand for the first time since 1991.

The IMF and World Bank are set to hold their 2023 annual meetings in Marrakech, Morocco in October after a two-year delay because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The institutions normally hold their annual meetings every third year in a developing member country, including in Indonesia in 2018 and Peru in 2015.

“The Annual Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector leaders, civil society, media and academics to discuss the most pressing issues facing the global economy, including the world economic outlook, global financial stability, poverty eradication, inclusive economic growth and job creation, climate change, digitalisation, and others,” the groups said in a press release.

