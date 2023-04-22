Production cost steady amid higher power bills

A vendor arranges fresh produce at a market. Fresh food prices remain stable, similar to the previous week.

Prices of fresh food remain stable and electricity bills have yet to impact manufacturers' production costs, according to the Internal Trade Department.

Chakra Yodmani, the department's deputy director-general, said on Friday the department has been monitoring higher electricity prices as the increase had some analysts concerned about whether this would affect production costs.

The cost of electricity from May to August is expected to dip to 4.70 baht per unit for businesses, down from more than 5 baht a unit during January to April this year.

Power rates are projected to continue to fall as agencies are considering further reductions. If rates are cut, electricity costs for manufacturers will decline, said Mr Chakra.

Regarding other costs, such as oil and raw materials, they decreased from the same period last year, according to the department, but labour costs still need to be monitored.

He said most entrepreneurs are still cooperating by maintaining their product prices and have no intention of increasing them unless costs become unbearable. This tactic of keeping prices static can sustain sales and ease the cost of living for the public, said Mr Chakra.

He said fewer manufacturers are asking to raise their product prices, with most requests tied to changes in taste or smell, which has led the department to maintain the same prices.

Fresh food prices remain stable, similar to the previous week. The average price of pork is 152 baht per kilogramme nationwide, while chicken thighs with drumsticks are priced at 76 baht per kg, chicken thighs 78 baht per kg, chicken legs 78 baht per kg, chicken breasts 79 baht per kg, and eggs (size 3) 3.80 baht per egg.

These prices are regulated by responsible government agencies and are in line with production costs, according to the department.

Despite an increase in consumer demand, there is sufficient production, even though Thailand is in the hot season, said Mr Chakra.

As for consumer goods, most prices are stable and some have even decreased, according to the department. Prices for rice, powdered milk, seasoning sauce, fish sauce and granulated sugar have remained stable, while prices for canned food, instant noodles, shower cream and laundry detergent have declined.

Promotions to reduce the prices of air conditioners, air purifiers and electric fans were launched by department stores to boost sales. Chemical fertiliser prices dipped because of lower raw material costs and a decrease in global market demand.