Sky ICT, AoT join for insurance venture

Mr Kayon says insurance can be purchased on the AoT app in four steps.

SET-listed Sky ICT has teamed up with Muang Thai Insurance to offer travel and accident insurance on the Sawasdee by AoT application.

According to Kayon Tantichatiwat, Sky ICT's chief marketing officer, the move aims to enhance the image of Thai tourism by connecting technology with travel lifestyles.

Thailand is a top five destination among foreign tourists and a top three destination for Chinese visitors.

The Tourism Council of Thailand predicted earlier at least 30 million foreign tourists would visit the country this year.

"Safety is the most important aspect for an enjoyable travel experience. It only takes four steps to purchase insurance on the app: click on the menu, select a plan, fill out the form, and pay the premium to receive protection throughout your journey, both in Thailand and worldwide," Mr Kayon said.

There are three types of policies available on the app. "Muang Thai Happy Trip" is international travel insurance that can be purchased in advance of departure, with maximum coverage of 5 million baht, covering worldwide travel. Premiums start from 165 baht.

Second is domestic travel insurance called "TA Pun Suk", which covers up to 1 million baht. In addition, medical expenses during the trip are covered for up to 100,000 baht. Premiums start from 48 baht.

"PA Your Happy" is an accident insurance policy that covers up to 2 million baht and medical expenses of up to 50,000 baht per incident. Premiums start from 134 baht per month, or 1,600 baht per year.

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) hired Sky ICT to handle its aviation service systems via a 10-year concession deal. This concession includes the development of the Sawasdee by AoT app.

The app provides airport and flight information as well as AoT privilege points and discount deals for shops, restaurants and hotels.

Mr Kayon said AoT approved late last year Sky ICT expanding development of the app's payment system to connect with outside e-payment services to complement the Sawasdee Pay digital wallet. The Sawasdee app aims to connect to all e-payment services.

Sky ICT is in talks with King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi to recategorise all the features on the Sawasdee app, making them more attractive and easier to use. The process is expected to be completed this year.