Local sector set to grow by 30% amid election bump

Political parties organise campaign events for the upcoming general election at City Hall in Bangkok. Apichart Jinakul

Thailand's event management industry is expected to grow by 25-30% to reach 16-17 billion baht this year as both the government and private sectors are rolling out events, particularly related to election campaigns.

According to Upathum Nisitsukcharoen, president of the Event Management Association, spending on organised event management is expected to exceed 9 billion baht in the first half this year, a 30% increase, up roughly 2 billion year-on-year.

Half of the increased spending stems from national election campaigns and events, while the remainder comes from meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) as well as other sectors such as retail, food and beverages that resumed expansion following the easing of the pandemic and the recovery of the tourism industry.

Several concerts are being arranged, with some selling out of tickets within an hour, he said.

Mr Upathum said election campaigns are driving spending in the first half this year. The budget is used for facilities and equipment for election events, such as lighting, sound and venues.

"We expect spending during this election to be higher than previous campaigns," he said. "The competition this year is expected to be intense, with greater fair play compared with previous years. Events are needed to cover more extensive areas, from the town to district level. Events have become a crucial tool this year as they are used for storytelling through online content to reach new generations. Political parties that can differentiate their content from their rivals are likely to gain higher awareness."

Big events planned for the second half this year include the Mall Group spending several hundreds of millions of baht to launch The Emsphere mall near Emporium on Sukhumvit Road near year-end.

In addition, Mr Upathum said many businesses are preparing for major seasonal events in the second half of the year, including Loy Krathong, Christmas and New Year festivities.

"During the Songkran festival, there were many large events held across the country. In Bangkok alone, at least 15 events were held on major roads, including Sukhumvit, Silom, Ratchadaphisek and Khaosan. All events were well-attended, indicating people are ready to resume their usual activities even as Covid surges," he said.

Mr Upathum said numerous events were launched on a larger scale in 2023 than in previous years, with some lasting longer. Many foreign and domestic concerts as well as fan club meetings were held.

Foreign artists joined Songkran events this year at several tourist destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Pattaya.

"In addition to being a tourist destination, Thailand is also a venue for residents of neighbouring countries to see international concerts," he said. "Many business operators and wedding events that were postponed during the pandemic have resumed their plans."