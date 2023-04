Growth forecast this year still 3.6%: Bank of Thailand

Thailand's economy is still seen growing at 3.6% this year, the central bank chief said on Monday, in spite of some turbulence in the first half of the year.

Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told reporters exports are seen down 7.1% year-on-year in the first half of 2023, before rising 4.2% in the second half.