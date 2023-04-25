Section
Car production, exports rose in March
Business

published : 25 Apr 2023 at 11:42

writer: Reuters

Car production in Thailand rose 4.16% in March from a year earlier, to 179,848 units, as a shortage of microchips eased, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

Exports of cars increased 4.84% in March from a year earlier, after February's 11.42% rise, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesperson for FTI's automotive industry division, said.

However, domestic car sales dropped 8.37% in March from a year earlier, after February's 3.94% fall, due to tighter loans for trucks as interest rates rose, he said.

In February, car production rose 6.39% year-on-year. Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world's top car makers, including Toyota and Honda.  

