PTA hails China roadshow

Visitors enjoy the Songkran festival in Phuket. (File photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

A tourism promotion roadshow in China is expected to bring at least 1.5 million Chinese travellers back to the resort island of Phuket and generate 30 billion baht, according to the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA) president Thaneth Tantipiriyakij.

The "Amazing Phuket Roadshow to China 2023" roadshow, held from April 17–21, was a joint collaboration between the PTA, the provincial organisation administration and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aimed at welcoming back Chinese visitors following China's reopening.

Tourism operators from Phuket joined the roadshow and met 250 travel agents from Chongqing, Beijing and Nanjing.

Mr Thaneth said the event was deemed a success, and the PTA expects it will help draw at least 1.5 million Chinese tourists back to Phuket initially, and generate at least 30 billion baht in revenue.

However, the TAT expressed confidence the roadshow could ultimately do better than that, helping attract at least 5 million Chinese tourists to Thailand this year, which is about 50% of the Chinese visitor total in 2019, he said.

The hotel industry also is joining hands with the Thailand Professional Qualification Institute (TPQI) to introduce a professional housekeeping training programme.

Worachanathip Chantanu, TPQI's deputy director, said the institute's 54-hour training programme is being introduced to address a labour shortage affecting the hotel sector.

The programme was developed with City Hall's 10 occupation training schools and industry specialists to meet labour market demand, she said.

Participants will receive 12 hours of lectures and 42 hours of on-site training at 38 hotels in Bangkok, she said, adding registration is open until May 15, and people can visit https://shorturl.asia/yR9mO for more information.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association, said the labour shortage in the sector remains, and in Bangkok alone, at least 38 hotels are looking to hire 180 professional housekeepers.

She said the association is working with the TPQI in facilitating the programme and will consider hiring people who complete it.