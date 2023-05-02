Scorcher powers LG air conditioner sales

Mr Amnaj says the company's sales target for the hot season is 30,000 units.

LG Electronics (Thailand) Co, the distributor of LG air conditioning products, has reworked its marketing strategies after experiencing a surge in sales attributed to the scorching heat.

Amnaj Singhachan, the company's senior marketing manager, said LG revised its sales targets for air conditioning products twice this year because of unprecedented demand related to the hot weather.

In January, demand rose by 10%, then it surged by 15% in February and March. Sales of LG grew by 70-80% during April through all distribution channels, including modern and traditional trade.

The total air conditioning market is expected to grow by 50% in 2023, the highest rate in several years.

"The peak sales period for air conditioning products is usually February and March, but this year we still see significant demand. We aim to sell 30,000 units throughout the hot season," said Mr Amnaj.

He said there is product demand across all customer groups, particularly in the North and Northeast, where demand is driven not only by the hotter weather, but also by a severe dust problem. This increases demand for air conditioning products that include air treatment features, said Mr Amnaj.

In addition, demand has increased in the eastern region, including Pattaya, partly because of the recovery of the tourism sector, he said.

"We have registered good sales of our products this year across all income levels," said Mr Amnaj.

"The scorching weather has attracted new customers, especially in the medium- to low-income group, to purchase air conditioning products."

The company extended the employment of part-time sales representatives until June, a month longer than in its previous plan, he said.

LG Thailand also continued its 0% instalment promotion for another month, while its roadshows at dealerships across the country are expected to last an additional three months.

The company plans to allocate more marketing budget to promote its products through online media. Air conditioning sales in Thailand tallied 23 billion baht in 2019, up 29% year-on-year.

However, various factors including the pandemic led to demand for air conditioning products to dip to 20.9 billion baht, 20.6 billion and 19.7 billion in 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively.