Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
KEX expands through alliance
Business

KEX expands through alliance

published : 10 May 2023 at 06:21

writer: Apichart Thananan

Mr Tang, left, and Mr Kriengsak strike a pose near a Kerry Express delivery vehicle outside a branch of 7-Eleven in Bangkok.
Mr Tang, left, and Mr Kriengsak strike a pose near a Kerry Express delivery vehicle outside a branch of 7-Eleven in Bangkok.

Kerry Express (KEX), Thailand’s leading express delivery provider, has decided to partner with All Speedy Co, a CP All subsidiary, to expand its service into 7-Eleven branches nationwide.

By partnering with All Speedy, Kerry Express is able to expand its network of service points, with services starting from 19 baht, with cash on delivery (COD) as an option with a fee of only 2.4%. Through the partnership, customers are able to enjoy unparalleled convenience and accessibility, sending their parcels from anywhere and at any time.

“The cooperation between Kerry Express and All Speedy is opening a new service point which synergises both brands’ strengths: the fast speed of KEX’s express parcel delivery service and the all-encompassing nationwide network of 7-Eleven,” said Henry Tang, chief of partnership at Kerry Express.

“Through this collaboration with 7-Eleven, KEX can reach every customer group, cover every community, and meet every consumer need. Now with KEX, every parcel can be sent instantly, no matter how far or how late it is,” said Mr Tang.

“The collaboration between Kerry Express and 7-Eleven shows that we can stand side-by-side with customers, especially online merchants, getting them covered with our additional services like COD with a fee of only 2.4% which is another important service that helps stimulate sales for online merchants, providing their customers with another convenient payment option for their online purchases,” he said. “Plus, we offer greater convenience and easier access to our service points, at 7-Eleven stores nationwide. Our partnership with All Speedy is part of our Kerry Express Everywhere strategy that highlights our strengths and expands opportunities for sustainable growth for both KEX and our partners.”

Kriengsak Suthinarathorn, managing director of All Speedy, said the impressive track record of Kerry’s dedicated and quality delivery service has garnered the trust of All Speedy, leading to a fruitful partnership that benefits customers countrywide.

“We are more than willing to cooperate with KEX to the fullest. This collaboration has taken the form of opening KEX service points within 7-Eleven branches nationwide, complemented with additional services like cash on delivery available right within the stores as well,” said Mr Kriengsak.

He said the collaboration would provide unparalleled convenience and accessibility to the delivery services of Kerry Express for All Speedy’s customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and entrepreneurs throughout every community.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

EC urged to bar MFP leader Pita

Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, a Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) list-MP candidate, on Tuesday accused Pita Limjaroenrat, leader and prime ministerial candidate of the Move Forward Party (MFP), of holding shares in media company iTV Plc as of April 27 last year.

07:50
Thailand

Thai Sang Thai pans EEC as 'overly niche'

The country is barely benefiting from the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), a flagship project of the current government, as it is accessible to only a few small local businesses, according to the Thai Sang Thai (TST) Party.

07:16
Business

Local bourse starts to see net inflows

The Thai stock market, which posted significant capital outflows in the first four months of this year, has begun to record net inflows this week as investors absorbed negative news about the US banking crisis and a potential recession, says the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

07:00