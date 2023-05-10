KEX expands through alliance

Mr Tang, left, and Mr Kriengsak strike a pose near a Kerry Express delivery vehicle outside a branch of 7-Eleven in Bangkok.

Kerry Express (KEX), Thailand’s leading express delivery provider, has decided to partner with All Speedy Co, a CP All subsidiary, to expand its service into 7-Eleven branches nationwide.

By partnering with All Speedy, Kerry Express is able to expand its network of service points, with services starting from 19 baht, with cash on delivery (COD) as an option with a fee of only 2.4%. Through the partnership, customers are able to enjoy unparalleled convenience and accessibility, sending their parcels from anywhere and at any time.

“The cooperation between Kerry Express and All Speedy is opening a new service point which synergises both brands’ strengths: the fast speed of KEX’s express parcel delivery service and the all-encompassing nationwide network of 7-Eleven,” said Henry Tang, chief of partnership at Kerry Express.

“Through this collaboration with 7-Eleven, KEX can reach every customer group, cover every community, and meet every consumer need. Now with KEX, every parcel can be sent instantly, no matter how far or how late it is,” said Mr Tang.

“The collaboration between Kerry Express and 7-Eleven shows that we can stand side-by-side with customers, especially online merchants, getting them covered with our additional services like COD with a fee of only 2.4% which is another important service that helps stimulate sales for online merchants, providing their customers with another convenient payment option for their online purchases,” he said. “Plus, we offer greater convenience and easier access to our service points, at 7-Eleven stores nationwide. Our partnership with All Speedy is part of our Kerry Express Everywhere strategy that highlights our strengths and expands opportunities for sustainable growth for both KEX and our partners.”

Kriengsak Suthinarathorn, managing director of All Speedy, said the impressive track record of Kerry’s dedicated and quality delivery service has garnered the trust of All Speedy, leading to a fruitful partnership that benefits customers countrywide.

“We are more than willing to cooperate with KEX to the fullest. This collaboration has taken the form of opening KEX service points within 7-Eleven branches nationwide, complemented with additional services like cash on delivery available right within the stores as well,” said Mr Kriengsak.

He said the collaboration would provide unparalleled convenience and accessibility to the delivery services of Kerry Express for All Speedy’s customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and entrepreneurs throughout every community.