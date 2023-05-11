Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Virtual card option for Google Wallet
Business

Virtual card option for Google Wallet

published : 11 May 2023 at 06:16

newspaper section: Business

Executives of TrueMoney, Mastercard, Google and Paymentology unveil the virtual card partnership on Wednesday.
Executives of TrueMoney, Mastercard, Google and Paymentology unveil the virtual card partnership on Wednesday.

TrueMoney, a leading e-payment and financial service provider, has joined forces with Mastercard and Google to enable users to add TrueMoney Mastercard virtual prepaid card, previously known as WeCard, to Google Wallet.

The move allows Google Wallet users to pay via TrueMoney Mastercard for contactless payment via the Google Pay platform.

Apinand Dabpetch, head of TrueMoney's growth and wallet platform, said the partnership makes it easier for users of Google Wallet and TrueMoney to make contactless payments at physical stores and online merchants worldwide.

TrueMoney Mastercard is a virtual prepaid card that is embedded in the TrueMoney app, allowing holders to make payments at stores that accept credit and debit cards. This enables people who do not have a physical credit card to purchase goods from online merchants, while users can enable or disable the card at their discretion.

The Google Pay app is used by more than 150 million people in 40 countries.

Natsicha Voraprukpisut, vice-president of business development at Mastercard, said consumers worldwide are demanding greater flexibility and choice in how they pay.

The Mastercard New Payments Index 2022 found Thai consumers are more enthusiastic about digital forms of payment than the regional average. The partnership with TrueMoney and Google is part of Mastercard's ongoing efforts to bring more payment options to Thailand that match how people live, work and transact in today's digital-first world, said Ms Natsicha.

Aditip Panupong, industry head of strategic partnerships for Google Asia-Pacific, said TrueMoney Mastercard holders can now add payment cards to Google Wallet and tap to pay in-store, at checkout online or via apps.

"We look forward to collaborating with more partners to make Google Wallet the go-to app for Thais to access their everyday essentials, including payment cards or digital items such as loyalty cards and boarding passes," he said.

The firm Paymentology plays a vital role as a key partner behind TrueMoney's issuing and processing of virtual cards. By leveraging its cloud-native platform, Paymentology facilitates coordination between TrueMoney, MasterCard and Google Wallet, enabling real-time processing that provides consumers with a seamless and flexible user experience.

The partnership between these four firms has been helped by Thailand's cashless transaction trend, which is becoming more prominent. The Mastercard index showed 94% of Thai consumers have used digital payments across multiple formats, surpassing the Asia-Pacific average of 88%. The leading payment method is digital wallets, followed by bank transfers and QR codes.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Toyota forecasts 10% rise in annual profit, robust EV sales

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said it expects operating profit to climb 10% this business year, with a five-fold jump in pure electric vehicle (EV) sales amid an easing in global supply chain disruption from a shortage of chips.

08:08
Thailand

EC moves to ensure poll transparency

The Election Commission (EC) has set up a Cyber Threat Surveillance and Response Operations Centre to ensure transparency in the election, EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said on Wednesday.

07:03
Business

TAT targets Middle Eastern tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand wants to attract high-spending visitors from the Middle East in the second half of this year.

06:50