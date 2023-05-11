Section
Bank of Thailand to relax rules on use of yuan for trade
Business

published : 11 May 2023 at 11:23

writer: Reuters

Bank of Thailand (File photo: Bangkok Post)
The Bank of Thailand (BoT) expects to relax rules on the use of China's yuan for trade this year to help reduce the impact of currency volatility, BoT deputy governor Mathee Supapongse said on Thursday.

The central bank is in talks with the Chinese central bank on how to promote the use of the currency, Mr Mathee told reporters.

China is Thailand's major trade partner but payments in local currencies are still few, he said.

There will be no problem with the amount of yuan to be used for trade settlements due to both country's swap line, he said.

The use of yuan should not be a problem for the United States as the Chinese currency will not be able to play the same role as the United States dollar in the short term, he added.

Thailand is encouraging the use of local currencies for trade to help exporters reduce any impact of dollar fluctuations against the baht.

