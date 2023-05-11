Section
Thai consumer confidence at more than 3-year high in April
Business

published : 11 May 2023 at 11:31

writer: Reuters

Locals and tourists visit a walking street market along the Mekong River in Nong Khai province. (File photo)
Thai consumer confidence rose for an 11th straight month in April, reaching a 38-month high, boosted by a recovery in tourism and increased activities ahead of an election on May 14, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) increased to 55.0 in April from 53.8 in March.

While consumers remained worried about the high cost of living, spending should increase in the second quarter as election canvassing and campaigning were generating spending and activity, the UTCC said in a statement.

Consumers also felt that Southeast Asia's second-largest economy had started to recover more clearly as the vital tourism sector was seeing more foreign arrivals, particularly from China, the university said.

Thailand has long been a popular destination for Chinese tourists with more than 11 million visiting Thailand in 2019, nearly a third of the total.

The country recorded 8.6 million foreign visitors in January-April and the government is expecting up to 30 million foreign tourists for the full year.

