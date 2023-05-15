Section
Election Commission approves power subsidy
Business

published : 15 May 2023 at 16:48

writer: Post Reporters

The Election Commission on Monday allowed the caretaker cabinet of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to spend 10.46 billion baht from its contingency fund to subsidise household power charges.

Election commissioner Thitichet Nutchanart said the approval responded to the caretaker cabinet's request to draw on the fund to help people affected by high power tariffs.

The approval came one day after the general election.

Due to its caretaker status, the government needed approval from the EC for the expenditure.

Under Section 169 of the constitution, any budget allocation for emergencies by an outgoing cabinet after a House dissolution must first be endorsed by the poll agency.

