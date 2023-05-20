Section
Foreign tourists hit 9.47 million, driven by Asian tourists
Business

Foreign tourists hit 9.47 million, driven by Asian tourists

Many Asian visitors are from Malaysia and India

published : 20 May 2023 at 10:24

writer: Bloomberg News

Thailand has welcomed 9.47 million foreign tourists so far this year, generating about 391 billion baht (US$11 billion) of revenue, according to government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.
The expected increase in Chinese travellers will further fuel growth in the country's tourism industry, Ms Traisuree said in a statement Saturday. 

The majority of visitors to Thailand this year came from Asian nations, such as Malaysia and India, she added.

