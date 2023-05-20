Foreign tourists hit 9.47 million, driven by Asian tourists

Many Asian visitors are from Malaysia and India

Thailand has welcomed 9.47 million foreign tourists so far this year, generating about 391 billion baht (US$11 billion) of revenue, according to government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

Thailand has welcomed 9.47 million foreign tourists so far this year, generating about 391 billion baht (US$11 billion) of revenue, according to government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

The expected increase in Chinese travellers will further fuel growth in the country's tourism industry, Ms Traisuree said in a statement Saturday.

The majority of visitors to Thailand this year came from Asian nations, such as Malaysia and India, she added.