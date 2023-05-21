Section
China's power use up 4.7% in first four months
published : 21 May 2023 at 10:13

writer: Xinhua News Agency

This aerial photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows wind turbines of Honghe Yongning wind power plant in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Yunnan Provincial Energy Investment Group/Handout via Xinhua)
BEIJING: China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, saw a steady expansion in the first four months of the year, official data showed.

Total power use in China expanded 4.7% year on year to 2.81 trillion kilowatt-hours in the January-April period, according to the National Energy Administration.

Power consumption in primary industry rose 10.3% year on year to 35.1 billion kilowatt-hours during the period. Electricity consumed by secondary and tertiary industries increased 5% and 7%, respectively.

Residential power use edged up 0.3% from a year ago in the first four months of 2023.

In April alone, China's power consumption totaled 690.1 billion kilowatt-hours, up 8.3% year on year.

