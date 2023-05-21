China's power use up 4.7% in first four months
published : 21 May 2023 at 10:13
writer: Xinhua News Agency
BEIJING: China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, saw a steady expansion in the first four months of the year, official data showed.
Total power use in China expanded 4.7% year on year to 2.81 trillion kilowatt-hours in the January-April period, according to the National Energy Administration.
Power consumption in primary industry rose 10.3% year on year to 35.1 billion kilowatt-hours during the period. Electricity consumed by secondary and tertiary industries increased 5% and 7%, respectively.
Residential power use edged up 0.3% from a year ago in the first four months of 2023.
In April alone, China's power consumption totaled 690.1 billion kilowatt-hours, up 8.3% year on year.