Pita promises reasonable wage rise, capped power tariff

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat speaks to reporters after his meeting with the Federation of Thai Industries on Tuesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat said on Tuesday a coalition government under his leadership would ensure a reasonable annual increase in the minimum wage without damage to industry and the economy.

Mr Pita made the promise after he met representatives of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) on Tuesday. The meeting lasted about two hours. He later spoke to reporters.

Mr Pita said his party planned an annual minimum wage hike, but that would not shock the economy because it would be based on economic growth, inflation and workers' efficiency.

He said his party wanted to raise the minimum daily wage to 450 baht but had yet to discuss a new rate with its coalition allies, who planned different increments.

Currently, the minimum daily wage in Bangkok is 353 baht while workers in Chon Buri receive 354 baht a day. Workers in other provinces receive less.

Mr Pita said that in exchange for the wage increses, his government would help employers through tax reductions and liquidity stimulation measures, like those introduced by the former Yingluck Shinawatra administration.

He also said he could realise FTI's proposed cap on the cost of electricity at 4.72 baht per unit, with a revision of the power tariff calculation.

At present, the charge is 4.70 baht per unit. It was 5.33 baht for businesses from January to April.