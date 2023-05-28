Green light for pomelo, chicken exports to US, Australia

Ready-to-eat pomelo is available in packs at a market in Bangkok. (File photo)

The United States will start to import Thai pomelos next month while Australia has given a green light for import cooked duck from Thailand after years of negotiations, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

Rapeepat Chantarasriwong, director-general of the Department of Agriculture, said the US for the first time had approved the import of irradiated fresh pomelos from Thailand without any restriction on strains. He said the flavour and colour of Thai pomelos would impress American consumers.

Pomelo is the eighth Thai fruit to win import approval from the US. It previously endorsed the import of mango, mangosteen, rambutan, longan, lychee, pineapple and dragon fruilt.

At present, Thailand can export fresh pomelos to 30 countries, with China and Malaysia the primary markets.

Last year Thailand exported about 1 million tonnes of pomelos worth about 45 million baht.

The first lot of Thai pomelos to the US will be delivered by air next month. The US requires Thai pomelos to meet Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards.

Meanwhile, Prayoon Insakul, permanent secretary for agriculture and cooperatives, said Australia had finally agreed to import cooked duck from Thailand after seven years of negotiations.

The approval from Australia's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry took effect on May 16.

Mr Prayoon expected Thailand to start exporting cooked duck to Australia next month. The exports would initially amount to about 1,200 tonnes worth about 400 million baht, he said.