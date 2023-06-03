Look for growth stocks that lagged the market

The SET Index looks vulnerable to concerns about the transfer of political power and the coming Federal Reserve meeting. The index could plummet if investors lack confidence in the new government and if the Fed hikes its short-term rate at a faster pace than expected. Among factors affecting the market:

Local politics: The Election Commission has until mid-July to endorse the results of the May 14 polls, though many hope it will complete the process sooner to end the suspense. The Move Forward-led coalition continues with preparations to form a government but it could face a setback if a ruling on media share ownership goes against Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

Foreign fund flows: Foreign investors were net sellers of 31 billion baht worth of Thai equities in May. If the transfer of political power goes ahead smoothly, we expect foreign funds to return to the Thai bourse.

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Prospects for a new Ukrainian offensive notwithstanding, the war has lately taken a back seat to global economic conditions. Nevertheless, any moves towards a peaceful settlement could provide support to the stock market.

Fed meeting: Investors are looking to the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 13-14. While investors expect the Fed to raise its key short-term rate by 25 basis points, a negative surprise might hurt global equities.

China's slowdown: Recent disappointing economic reports point to a further slowdown in China. Stocks tied to the world's second-largest economy may feel the impact.

JUNE OUTLOOK

A major downtrend scenario will likely remain intact, but we expect the index to trade sideways up with a potential to break above the upper end of the downtrend channel. If this occurs, we foresee a resistance level at the prior month's high of 1,576. But a break below the downtrend channel could open the way towards 1,478 or 1,460.

We recommend that investors stay on the sidelines until the new government is formed and then look to stocks that stand to benefit from the new government's policies. Growth stocks that have lagged their peers or the broader market are also attractive. Our stock picks in June: