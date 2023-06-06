Thailand at risk of drought as water demand outstrips supply

The Yom River in Phichit province dried up in March 2022, while drought is now a threat in the eastern part of the country.

Thailand is at risk of water scarcity in the eastern region, where the government's flagship investment project Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) is being developed, as water demand grows while supply is limited, says the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Climate change could intensify drought in this region, said Somchai Wangwattanapanich, vice-chairman of the FTI and chairman of the Water and Environment Institute for Sustainability under the FTI.

"The impact of El Niño is expected to take its toll on the country," he said, referring to a natural cyclical phenomenon that causes ocean warming in the tropical Pacific, bringing drought to many countries and rainfall and flooding to others.

"There may not be a severe water shortage this year if the rainy season is adequate, but the drought impact will be seen clearly next year if the government has no plans to cope with it."

The FTI called on the new government to prepare water management plans, especially for the EEC area, which is projected as the country's high-tech industrial hub, housing various targeted industries including next-generation cars and smart electronics.

An industry source who requested anonymity said a drought crisis could deal a blow to Thai economic growth.

Agriculture would bear the brunt of a water shortage as farmers depend on water to grow their crops.

The source said he is concerned that a delay in the formation of a new government would hamper the country developing a water management plan.

Rain can ease the water scarcity, but the amount of rainfall in Thailand this year is expected to significantly decline, with the eastern region forecast to be particularly dry, said Mr Somchai.

He suggested the new government implement a short-term water management plan by preparing water pumps and diverting water from areas, including the Bang Pakong River, to the Prasae Reservoir in Rayong, which is in the EEC area.

Authorities also need to revise the 20-year water resource development plan to better cope with drought for the next 1-3 years, said Mr Somchai.