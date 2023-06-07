Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
TPIPP to phase out coal-fired power generation by 2026
Business

TPIPP to phase out coal-fired power generation by 2026

published : 7 Jun 2023 at 08:16

newspaper section: Business

writer: Yuthana Praiwan

A TPIPP waste-to-energy plant with a capacity of 440 megawatts, located in Saraburi's Kaeng Khoi district. The company is working to replace coal with renewable energy.
A TPIPP waste-to-energy plant with a capacity of 440 megawatts, located in Saraburi's Kaeng Khoi district. The company is working to replace coal with renewable energy.

TPI Polene Power Plc (TPIPP), Thailand's largest waste-to-energy project developer and operator by capacity, will continue to allocate its five-year capital spending of 14 billion baht to replace its coal usage with renewable energy and boost its power generation capacity.

The budget allocation started last year.

The company plans to spend 3 billion baht supporting projects aimed at reducing coal imports and phasing out coal-fired power generation by 2026, said Worawit Lerdbussarakam, vice-president of TPIPP.

Last year, coal was used to produce half of the 440 megawatts of total electricity generated. Its usage is expected to fall by 30% to 150MW of 502MW, the new total capacity estimated for 2024.

All power plants will be free of coal by 2026, with total power generation capacity rising to 538MW, said Mr Worawit.

The company wants to depend more on refuse-derived fuel, solar farms and rooftop solar energy for power generation.

The move is in line with the government's campaign for carbon dioxide reduction.

Mr Worawit said the company is preparing to develop a waste-fired power plant in the southern province of Songkhla at a cost of 1.8 billion baht.

The facility, designed to have a capacity of 7.92MW, is scheduled to start operations in 2024.

The company is waiting to sign a power purchase agreement with the Provincial Electricity Authority, the state electricity distribution arm, after being awarded this project in a recent auction.

Energy authorities plan to hold a new auction for four waste-to-energy projects, each with a capacity of 8MW, in July.

Mr Worawit expects TPIPP's financial performance in 2023 to be better than that of last year despite the expiration of adder tariffs, granted to its two renewable power plants, in January, leading to a drop in revenue.

The decrease will be offset by a higher fuel tariff for its power plants and more sales of electricity to TPI Polene Plc, the parent firm of TPIPP, said Pakkapol Leopairut, TPIPP's executive vice-president for accounting and finance.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

TPIPP to phase out coal-fired power generation by 2026

TPI Polene Power will continue to allocate its 5-year capital spending of B14bn to replace its coal usage with renewable energy and boost its power generation capacity.

08:16
Thailand

6 more officers embroiled in lorry 'sticker' scandal

The investigation into "sticker bribes" for illegally overloaded lorries has incriminated another six officers from the Highway Police Division (HPD), according to Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, the Counter Corruption Division (CCD) commander.

07:22
Sports

Ratchanok, Supanida, mixed pair prevail

Ratchanok Intanon, Supanida Katethong and mixed doubles pair Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran moved into the last 16 round of the US$850,000 Singapore Open on Tuesday.

06:07