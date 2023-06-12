Asia's food mecca

International restaurant brands are flocking to Thailand to open branches, with a particular focus on coveted Bangkok locations that will lure foodies

Thailand's first Shake Shack restaurant, located on the ground floor of CentralWorld.

Every year, hungry travellers from Thailand and around the world visit Italy, the UK, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to indulge in renowned dishes from these countries.

Following the pandemic, numerous food brands have established a presence in Thailand, opening in strategically accessible places throughout the country, offering dishes at prices that are 2-3 times cheaper than in their original locations.

As a result, food lovers no longer need to embark on extensive journeys to sample these coveted international flavours.

As tourism and domestic consumption revive, Bangkok has welcomed several restaurant and café brands since 2022. Iconic American burger brands Shake Shack and Big Boy chose to set up shop in the capital city.

Foreign invasion

In the second half of this year, Bangkok can expect the arrival of numerous restaurant chains from various countries, including the UK, the US, Hong Kong and Japan.

These chains are known for their distinctive offerings, and are gearing up to debut at leading retail complexes in the city.

Mak's Noodle, a legendary 103-year-old eatery from Hong Kong, plans to open its first restaurant in CentralWorld at the end of this month.

Two Chinese restaurants, Riverside Grilled Fish and Tai Er, are expected to join the fray in July and November, respectively.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Ltd, the culinary empire helmed by the British TV celebrity chef, is set to unveil two establishments, Bread Street and Street Pizza, at the Emsphere complex on Dec 1.

Six franchise food chains are preparing to initiate partnerships with Thai entrepreneurs later this month, eager to expand their businesses and collaborate with local partners in the country.

The burger segment is booming in the Thai market, with the introduction of the Big Boy brand in 2021, followed by the debut of Shake Shack last month.

Jaggers is also seeking a Thai franchisee to expand its presence in the market.

"There is immense potential for the burger market in Thailand because the market penetration for burgers is still relatively low compared with other quick-service restaurant categories, indicating a significant opportunity for growth and development in the industry," said Tanawat Damnernthong, general manager of Burger Thailand, the local operator of the Burger King chain.

Cath Kidston Tea Room at CentralWorld.

Hey Big Boy

Angkana Nilkumnerd, franchise director at Destination Eats Co, the operator of the Big Boy burger chain, said despite the presence of two dominant players in Thailand's burger market, there is still untapped potential based on the growing interest of individuals looking to expand their burger businesses through the franchise system.

Destination Eats, which holds the rights to expand the Big Boy brand in nine countries for a period of 30 years, operates two Big Boy restaurants, with one located on the ground floor of MBK.

The company plans to open 100 Big Boy locations over the next five years, with 90% of these establishments being franchise-owned, and the remaining 10% operating under equity ownership.

It plans to launch two Big Boy restaurants, each spanning 100 square metres, at Century Movie Plaza Victory Monument and The Mall Bangkae this year.

With an investment of 3 million baht for each outlet and seating capacity ranging from 50 to 60, the company anticipates total revenue of 20 million baht from all three Big Boy stores this year.

In addition to its burger business, Destination Eats is considering adding Korean food to its offerings.

The company also plans to reopen the Hard Rock Cafe in Koh Samui next year.

Based on analysis conducted by Kasikorn Research Center, Euromonitor, the Commerce Ministry, Wongnai and CRC Intelligence, Thailand's restaurant market had an estimated value of 410 billion baht in 2022, a 14% increase from 2021.

Of this total, 30 billion baht is from beverages and cafés, with quick-service restaurants and Japanese eateries both accounting for 25 billion baht. The hot pot segment holds a share of 20 billion baht, while somtum (papaya salad) is valued at 16 billion.

Casual Thai cuisine accounts for 12 billion baht, followed by burgers at 10 billion, bakeries 10 billion and pizza 8.5 billion.

The remaining portion of the market is allocated to ice cream, Chinese and Korean restaurants, doughnuts, and other establishments.

The local restaurant market is projected to grow 3-5% this year.

Big Boy's first branch at MBK. The burger chain plans to open two more branches at The Mall Bangkae and Century Movie Plaza Victory Monument this year.

Cover your ears

Thanapong Chirapanidchakul, chief executive of Tanachira Retail Corp, the importer and distributor of lifestyle fashion brands, said the company plans to add four new restaurant brands under Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Ltd to the Thai market this year and next.

Two are casual dining establishments known as Street Pizza and Street Burger, while Bread Street is a premium restaurant.

Mr Thanapong said Hell's Kitchen is a "super-premium restaurant brand".

Street Pizza and Bread Street are scheduled to open their doors at the Emsphere mall on Dec 1.

Hell's Kitchen is slated to open next year.

"Street Pizza, Street Burger and Hell's Kitchen will be unveiled for the first time in Southeast Asia. Thailand has captured the attention of Gordon Ramsay, the renowned kitchen king, based on its attractive market potential," he said.

"With the spending power of both local residents and foreign tourists, as well as the evolving lifestyles of modern customers, Thailand presents a compelling opportunity."

Mr Thanapong says his company plans to add four new restaurant brands under Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Ltd, owned by the British celebrity chef, to the kingdom in 2023-24.

Mr Thanapong said landlords are consistently developing new retail projects, reinforcing the promising landscape for restaurant ventures.

Sethapong Phadungpisuth, managing director of Gnosis, a corporate advisory and franchise consultancy, said Thailand is an enticing destination for foreign restaurant operators.

The country's customer base, particularly the younger generation, exhibits a strong inclination towards trying new and innovative dining concepts, he said.

Thailand's appeal extends not only to local food enthusiasts, but also to international foodies, making it a veritable food paradise, said Mr Sethapong.

More to come

Six food franchises are expanding into Thailand: Chuck E. Cheese, a prominent American family dining brand; Little Caesars Pizza, one of America's top quick-service pizza chains; Texas Roadhouse, a renowned American steakhouse brand; Jaggers, an American burger joint; Yakiniku Futago, an authentic Japanese-style barbecue chain; and Tendon Kohaku, specialising in rice-tempura dishes.

Suthavadee Sirithanachai, managing director of The Emporium and The EmQuartier malls, said more than 50 restaurant brands, both Thai and international, are waiting for the chance to launch at their retail complexes.

"We aim to offer customers a diverse range of dining experiences that align with the positioning of our three retail complexes," said Ms Suthavadee.

"Thai brands will cater to The Emporium and The EmQuartier, while international brands will be featured at The Emsphere."

She said the company is committed to providing a variety of dining options to suit different preferences.

Meanwhile, Mayuree Chaipromprasith, president of corporate affairs and communications at Siam Piwat Co, the operator of Siam Center and Siam Discovery malls, said Siam Discovery is set to introduce a unique culinary experience with the arrival of the first "Boggle Boggle K-Ramyun pop-up shop" in Southeast Asia.

This trendy Korean noodle eatery is scheduled to operate on the third floor of Siam Discovery from June 24 to July 31, offering visitors a taste of its staple dishes, she said.

Previously Boss Coffee Café, a Japanese import, opened on the ground floor of Siam Center, offering coffee and a bakery with a minimalist style of decor.

POULTRY IN MOTION

Thunyachate Ekvetchavit, chief operating officer at Minor Food Group Plc, said the company introduced Poulet at CentralWorld last year, a Singaporean brand that specialises in serving classic comfort food, including French-style roast chicken.

Following the success of its first branch, Poulet is expanding its presence by opening a second branch at Mega Bangna this month, followed by a third branch planned for October.

In addition to Poulet, Minor Food Group is preparing to launch another brand this year. Riverside Grilled Fish, an authentic Chinese restaurant popular for its Chongqing-style grilled fish, is slated to open on the sixth floor of CentralWorld in early July.