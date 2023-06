Thailand records 11.4m foreign tourists

Tourists visit Asiatique The Riverfront, an open-air mall on the banks of the Chao Phraya River on Charoen Krung Road in Bangkok, in May 2023. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Thailand received 11.4 million foreign tourist arrivals from January to June 11, and saw spending of 472 billion baht (US$13.67 billion), the Ministry of Tourism and Sports said in a statement on Tuesday.

The tourist numbers surpassed the 11.15 million in the whole of 2022.