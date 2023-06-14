CPN, EDC team up to develop data centre

Mr Phoom, right, and Mr Webb formally announce the joint venture between Central Pattana and Evolution Data Centres.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) is partnering with Evolution Data Centres (EDC) to develop a 34-megawatt data centre.

The new data centre, described as being "carrier-neutral", is expected to support connections to network service providers without limits.

Offering high-performance technology, the data centre is targeting corporate customers, said Phoom Chirathivat, head of alternative investments at CPN.

The data centre is expected to cater to the rapidly increasing demand for cloud computing and data storage, enhance digital infrastructure in Bangkok and throughout the country, attract foreign investment, and present Thailand as a future hub for data centres.

Mr Phoom said the company has a vision to move towards an ecosystem business model.

"In addition to our main business of real estate project development, which includes shopping centres, community malls, office buildings, hotels, as well as mixed-use developments in strategic locations nationwide, we are looking for opportunities to invest in new businesses that help strengthen our ecosystem and ensure its sustainability in order to uplift people's quality of life and drive the country's economy," he said.

Mr Phoom said partnering with EDC is an important step in setting a new standard for the data centre business in Thailand.

"Central Pattana can provide strength and expertise in developing projects in strategic locations that meet the needs of various businesses," he said. "EDC has the expertise and experience in data centre solutions and is expanding its business to Southeast Asia. Therefore, this cooperation will significantly increase growth and prepare Thailand's digital economy infrastructure."

Darren Webb, chief executive of EDC, said Thailand is an important market with high growth. EDC is committed to delivering world-class infrastructure to support the country's digital transformation.

"We look forward to combining the strengths of EDC and Central Pattana to build and operate a hyper-scale and green data centre to underpin the future growth," he said.

The first phase of the data centre is expected to be launched in the second half of 2024.

The joint venture is expected to support the development of the digital economy infrastructure in the country, said Mr Phoom.

It is expected to cater to digital transformation, both in the public and the private sectors. High-performance data centres are expected to help support domestic businesses in creating innovations that would better meet the needs of future living, said Mr Webb.