Department clamps down on protected wood shipments

The Commerce Ministry has issued two regulations prohibiting the importation of timber, processed wood and wooden artefacts, unless traders hold a certificate of import, in addition to barring phayung (Siamese rosewood) exports.

The first prohibition comes into effect on July 17, with the latter enforced from Aug 16.

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, director-general of the Foreign Trade Department, said the measures are meant to align with the current trade situation.

Mr Ronnarong said the importation of timber logs through customs checkpoints in Tak, Kanchanaburi and Mae Hong Son provinces, as well as processed wood via Mae Hong Son checkpoints, is prohibited.

The order also prohibits the import of phayung logs, processed phayung and artefacts made from phayung from Cambodia and Laos.

However, the import of timber logs, processed wood and wooden artefacts that do not include these prohibited items is allowed with a certificate of origin, or evidence of permission for export presented to the Customs Department for importation.

He said the export of phayung logs, processed phayung wood, balled and burlapped phayung tree, and artefacts made from phayung wood is prohibited.

The export of timber logs and processed wood, other than the prohibited items listed earlier, is allowed but requires authorisation.

In addition, wooden artefacts and charcoal intended for export must have a certification letter for trading or export purposes, in accordance with forestry laws.

The export of rubberwood is not subject to these regulations, said Mr Ronnarong.

He said regarding the issuance of export permits, the department will establish ministerial regulations to determine the criteria, procedures and conditions.

This process is being approved by the commerce minister, said Mr Ronnarong.

The Royal Forest Department is the delegated authority to issue export permits, with the goal of streamlining communication between the public and government agencies by designating a single agency for this purpose.

According to Commerce Ministry data, the value of Thailand's wood and wood product exports totalled 104 billion baht last year.

For the first four months this year, the export value was 36.4 billion baht, up 5.31% year-on-year.