NBTC to install digital networks at border clinics

The NBTC office on Phahon Yothin Road. The regulator originally planned to spend 3.8 billion baht to develop a telehealth project. Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) plans to install telecom networks in sub-district hospitals in border areas, with a budget of up to 3.8 billion baht under its Universal Service Obligation (USO) scheme.

The regulator originally planned to spend 3.8 billion baht to develop a telehealth project. However, the NBTC board recently voted 4:3 to scrap that project because it is not in line with the budget objectives under the USO framework.

According to NBTC chairman Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, the expansion of digital connectivity at sub-district hospitals would be the best use of the budget.

Demand for telecom connectivity at the hospitals needs to be carefully studied by both NBTC management and the Public Health Ministry, he said.

Dr Sarana said the study is expected to be concluded this year, with the expansion to start in 2024.

Regarding the aborted telehealth project, an NBTC management source who requested anonymity said it was piloted the past two years under the second USO master plan by the former NBTC board.

The initiative was developed during the pandemic when the NBTC spent more than 100 million baht on a telehealth pilot project, focused on providing a subsidy for telecom infrastructure and 5G networks. The move was meant to facilitate healthcare and develop a smart hospital concept. The pilot was conducted in collaboration with the Public Health Ministry.

The scrapped telehealth project was initiated under the NBTC's third USO master plan, spanning from April 2022 to May 29, 2023. The effort is among 13 projects worth 8 billion baht under the master plan.

The source said the project at sub-district hospitals would provide network access to those in need. If hospitals already have access, their network would be upgraded to provide better quality.

The project also provides financial support to hospitals burdened by telecom network usage, the source said.

A majority of the NBTC board supports the new budget allocation, said the source.

Earlier Dr Sarana pushed the telehealth project, which was expected to cover 1,194 sub-district hospitals nationwide. The project was estimated to cover 50,000 patients out of 500,000 registered by the Public Health, Interior, and Social Development and Human Security ministries.

He said NBTC's telehealth project did not overlap with programmes initiated by the Public Health Ministry or the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, with the schemes expected to be integrated to help benefit people.