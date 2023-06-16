Price controls get one-year extension

Vendors sell food items at the Bang Yai fresh market in Nonthaburi. The Ministry of Commerce has extended price controls on 51 products and services for another year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Ministry of Commerce has extended price controls on 51 products and services for another year. The extension will expire on June 30, 2024.

The list of 51 items — 46 products and five services — will be forwarded for cabinet approval, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Friday after chairing a meeting of the Central Committee on the Prices of Goods and Services.

Following cabinet approval, the full list will include 56 items as controls on five others — hygienic face masks, spun-bonded fabric, alcohol gel, paper for recycling, and chicken — were extended earlier until Jan 23 next year.

The price control list covers essential items for daily use such as food, consumer products, farm-related products (fertilisers, pesticides, animal feed, tractors and rice harvesters), construction materials, paper, petroleum and medicines.

The foods listed include garlic, rice paddy, milled rice, corn, eggs, cassava, wheat flour, powdered/fresh milk, sugar, vegetable/animal oil and pork. The services are the right to distribute copyrighted music for commercial purposes, trading services and/or shipping services for online businesses, agricultural services, medical services and other services provided by healthcare facilities, and payment services at the point of service.

Mr Jurin said the meeting also approved measures related to distribution of goods and services to ensure fairness to consumers. They include requirements for manufacturers, distributors, importers and distributors to provide information.

They are also required to notify the committee of any request to adjust the price of a product or service and clearly display price labels.

Mr Jurin said the committee also moved to control the movement and import of maize products to curb the possibility of an adverse impact on domestic prices. Traders must seek prior permission from authorities before any such movement. The rules apply in six additional districts in two provinces: Muang Nakhon Phanom, Ban Phaeng, That Phanom and Tha Uthen in Nakhon Phanom; and Singha Nakhon and Thepha in Songkhla.

As well, controlled areas were designated for the movement of fresh cassava roots and tapioca chips in 12 districts of four provinces. In Tak province, it covers Mae Sot, Tha Song Yang, Mae Ramat, Phop Phra and Umphang. In Phayao, it covers of Chiang Kham and Phu Sang. Three districts are covered in Nan: Thung Chang, Chalerm Prakiat and Song Khwer. In Uttaradit, it applies to Ban Khok and Nam Pat districts.