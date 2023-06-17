AIS introduces new cyber index

Mr Somchai says the index will help to educate the public and improve digital literacy.

Advanced Info Service (AIS), in partnership with King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) and experts in various fields, launched the Thailand Cyber Wellness Index (TCWI) yesterday, dubbed an open data source that measures digital skills nationwide.

The move complements AIS's Aunjai Cyber project to provide an annual measurement of Thailand's digital savvy, allowing parties to use its data set categories to build digital skills and develop digital services.

The index can also be a tool to protect Thais from cyberthreats, said the company.

AIS chief executive Somchai Lertsutiwong said one finding of the index is 44.0% of respondents are vulnerable to cyberthreats.

The index partners with KMUTT and experts in the fields of technology, health, mass communication, education and measurement and evaluation.

The first index had 21,862 respondents from a nationwide sample group.

"Cyberthreats have become a global concern as there is a direct correlation with the transformation to a fully digital society," Mr Somchai said.

Threats include the theft of personal information, online scams, cyber-bullying, and danger to the digital economy and IT systems.

Of the total respondents, 48.2% were male and 51.8% female.

Respondents aged between 23 and 59 accounted for 34.6% of the total, age 13-15 14.2%, age 19-22 13.5%, over 60 years old tallied 13.2%, age 16-18 12.2%, and age 10-12 accounted for 12.1%.

Students in schools and universities were the largest chunk of respondents, accounting for 47.3%, followed by government officers at 13.7%, then traders and the self-employed comprising 8.4%.

Mr Somchai said the index involved brainstorming an educational framework combined with procedures and methodology to collect data, characterise the sample groups, and conduct analysis to arrive at conclusions.

One goal of the TCWI is to improve public understanding of digital services and skills, he said.

Suvit Saetia, president of KMUTT, said the index illustrates digital skills covering Thai user preferences in seven areas: digital use, digital literacy, digital communication and collaboration, digital rights, cybersecurity and safety, and cyber-bullying and digital relationships.

The survey methodology covered a range of ages and occupations from every province in Thailand.

Respondents were categorised into three levels -- advanced, basic and improvement -- which indicates their digital capabilities.

The survey found 44% of Thais need to improve their cyber skills, which were at the basic level.

"This shows Thailand needs to boost its digital learning and understanding," said Mr Suvit.

Mr Somchai said AIS has volunteered for four years to educate society on cyberthreats as digital technology plays a greater role in people's lifestyles.

The AIS Aunjai Cyber project aims to build awareness on the dangers and potential impacts of digital technology, while developing solutions and digital services to protect customers and promote safe use of the internet.

He said the project is meant to build a body of knowledge that can enhance the digital savvy and skills of Thais.

Organisations can use TCWI as a tool to educate Thais and improve digital literacy, said Mr Somchai.