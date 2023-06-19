‘Smart’ learning for Thai vocational education

I am only an interested observer rather than an expert. But vocational education is an area I feel is critical for Thai people, Thai companies, companies based in Thailand, and our country.

Thai industry is in a time of transformation, and this presents a significant opportunity for the good people who run our vocational colleges and equip our future workforce. These vocational professionals are working on improving the system and I would like to share some cross-disciplinary observations I believe could be adopted to enhance not just the experience of vocational students but their work readiness and ability to contribute.

A quick search reveals 416 colleges and 673,000 students in the Thai vocational system. Unfortunately, like their counterparts in many countries, Thai students prefer general education over vocational training, even though the demand for work-based training has increased in recent years.

One approach I believe could be applied is building more learner-centric experiences in vocational education. This point was raised in a recent Unesco report on six Asia-Pacific countries, including China, South Korea and Thailand, creating two interesting questions:

How can vocational systems most effectively produce learning materials adapted to learner-centred methods?

How can vocational systems use technology in the learning process?

These are similar to the emerging need for Smart — Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound — learning methods in other education domains, and that’s why they caught my interest.

Upgrading experiences and integrating technology alone will not shift current perceptions of vocational education opportunities. Nor will they immediately transform the limited recognition that vocational educators, who deserve more respect, receive for what they do. However, I believe they can start changing the status quo. Here are some examples:

Educator impact: Making optimum use of technology would allow vocational colleges to create more impact with the dedicated educators they currently have. It would help educational innovators to use new methods to overcome educator shortages.

Curating and disseminating experience: Vocational education needs people who can teach practical skills, and technology and learner-centric approaches are effective at achieving this at scale. Smart learning will allow educators to reach many more people and catalog key insights so students can return to and deepen their understanding in their own time.

Maximise resources: Vocational colleges could use technology resources to achieve more. High-quality platforms and content are readily available and provide opportunities for colleges to continuously upgrade learning to meet the rapid pace of industry development and change.

Smart learning experiences could also help to more naturally and effectively incorporate connections between industry practitioners and students. Imagine relaxed social learning opportunities via Zoom, where students could explore their interests and get real experience and advice from someone well-versed in a job.

Imagine, no travelling, no textbooks, no intense preparation — just exploration and exchange between like-minded individuals. Education technology could allow Colleges to incorporate content from leading manufacturers rather than painstakingly developing it themselves.

I am not an expert here, but this kind of approach is already working well in other learning domains and is far less challenging to get started with than at any time before.

If Thai vocational institutions could successfully apply technology and Smart learning experiences, I believe they could deliver some exceptional outcomes including:

Increasing the number of future-ready vocational graduates at speed: We know which skills are needed, and more learner-centric experiences can develop them faster. Colleges could quickly increase the competitiveness of students entering the job market (and thus talent for Thai and Thailand-based companies).

Creating more capable contributors: This issue is not restricted to vocational students, and I believe vocational colleges do a comparatively good job in this area already. However, my many conversations with executives frequently include their wish for more new workers capable of delivering outcomes from Day 1. Currently, companies have to spend money and time on basic training, which limits economic productivity and hinders innovation.

Closer connections and community: I am a strong advocate of community building because I have seen the power of communities first-hand. Building and sustaining an ecosystem creates better relations that empower increasing amounts of collaboration. Official partnerships are only a part of it. Personal connections and support can provide Vocational Students with opportunities for internships, apprenticeships, and real-world experiences.

Digitally savvy vocational talents: Everyone needs to be more digitally capable. Look at how much the skill set for mechanics has transformed. A digital world requires more digital and less analogue learning opportunities across most industries.

I look forward to vocational students and colleges adopting elements of Smart learning and believe they have nothing to lose from looking into the possibilities. This kind of transformation does not require massive investment, just a little imagination, and out-of-the-box thinking to make it work.

Arinya Talerngsri is Chief Capability Officer, Managing Director, and Founder at SEAC — Southeast Asia’s Lifelong Learning Centre. She is fascinated by the challenge of transforming education for all to create better prospects for Thais and people everywhere. Reach her email at arinya_t@seasiacenter.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/arinya-talerngsri-53b81aa